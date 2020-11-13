Advertisement

Grayson County sees record number of COVID-19 cases

(KXII)
By Braylee McCoy
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - COVID-19 cases in Grayson County are at an all time high with more than 300 reported active cases.

Grayson County Health Department director Amanda Ortez said one of the biggest reasons for these numbers were Halloween gatherings.

Ortez said she has also noticed less people have been wearing masks and have stopped taking social distancing as seriously.

She said with the holidays coming up, the health department predicts numbers will continue to climb as long as people continue to gather.

Ortez said right now the age group with the most cases is 40 to 49.

“I see it as the working members of the community, now we’re starting to see an increase in the kids, the young kids, but we’re also seeing that the majority of our cases is what I’d call that working age group," Ortez said.

Ortez encourages people to do their part and follow public health guidelines including wearing a mask..social distancing.. and sanitizing.

