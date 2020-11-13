Plainview golfer Lindyn Ross signs with Oklahoma Baptist

ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - Plainview golfer Lindyn Ross signed her letter of intent to play college golf at Oklahoma Baptist.

Ross has been a standout golfer on a great team at Plainview. She has been a part of two state championship teams. The Lady Indians did not get to compete for her third title because of COVID-19 last spring.

Ross is excited about playing golf at the next level for the Bison.

