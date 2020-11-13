Tishomingo schools move to distance learning for COVID-19

TISHOMINGO, Oklahoma (KXII) - Tishomingo public schools are temporarily going to distance learning after nearly 150 students and staff members were absent due to COVID-19.

The school district says students will be distance learning Nov. 16 through Nov. 20.

Superintendent Bobby Waitman said in a written statement there were 76 students absent at the high school, of which 72 were directly related to COVID-19. At the elementary school, Waitman says 63 students were absent for COVID-19 and 14 staff members are in quarantine.

The middle school has not been greatly affected.

Meals will be available for pickup at the elementary school cafeteria between 11 a.m. 12:30 p.m.

“We are hopeful the week of distance learning in addition to the week we are out for Thanksgiving Break will prove to be enough time to see a turn-around in the number of cases/quarantines we are experiencing,” Waitman said.

