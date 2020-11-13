Advertisement

Tishomingo schools move to distance learning for COVID-19

Distance learning
Distance learning(KFYR-TV)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TISHOMINGO, Oklahoma (KXII) - Tishomingo public schools are temporarily going to distance learning after nearly 150 students and staff members were absent due to COVID-19.

The school district says students will be distance learning Nov. 16 through Nov. 20.

Superintendent Bobby Waitman said in a written statement there were 76 students absent at the high school, of which 72 were directly related to COVID-19. At the elementary school, Waitman says 63 students were absent for COVID-19 and 14 staff members are in quarantine.

The middle school has not been greatly affected.

Meals will be available for pickup at the elementary school cafeteria between 11 a.m. 12:30 p.m.

“We are hopeful the week of distance learning in addition to the week we are out for Thanksgiving Break will prove to be enough time to see a turn-around in the number of cases/quarantines we are experiencing,” Waitman said.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Hunt is accused of killing her teenage son while driving him to school in Riesel, Texas.
Texas teacher accused of killing son while driving him to school
The city of Durant extended their state of emergency due to COVID-19 through Dec. 9.
Durant extending COVID-19 state of emergency
Texoma hospitals ask communities to take COVID safety measures seriously as ICU beds fill up
Texoma hospitals ask communities to take COVID safety measures seriously as ICU beds fill up
Cleft palate puppy finds his way into the arms of young girl battling cancer
Cleft palate puppy finds his way into the arms of young girl battling cancer
The Sherman police chief is on the other end of his battle with COVID-19. Now he's talking...
Sherman police chief talks about beating COVID-19

Latest News

What we know about COVID-19 cases in Texoma.
What we know about the 19,284 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texoma
Sory Elementary
Several Sherman ISD schools moving online
Grayson County sees record number of COVID-19 cases
Darrin Wade
SOSU fine arts alumnus goes back to school to become physician