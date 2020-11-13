Advertisement

Windy and warm Saturday

Scattered storms also expected through early afternoon
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
We’ll have a Weather Aware for scattered thunderstorms overnight and through Saturday. Saturday morning lows should run in the 50s. Saturday daytime temperatures will be in the 70s to near 80, and it will be quite windy, gusts to 35 mph are quite possible.

A cold front slides through late Saturday, we’ll have two round of thunderstorms possible ahead of it. Morning storms may be moderately strong but any severe weather should be confined to late in the day with maximum heating and the cold front approaching. Any storms that form late Saturday could be on the strong side over northeastern Texoma. This threat does not affect most of us, but a few pockets of quarter size hail or 60 mph winds are possible in this easternmost area of the region.

Strong northerly winds kick in overnight and Sunday morning behind the front, winds ease during the day Sunday and it looks to be a very nice one indeed.

The week ahead looks dry with increasing winds by mid-week, these winds will be out of the south so more above normal temperatures are expected, with no freezing weather foreseen during the period.

Here’s the seven day:

Saturday:  40% rain/thunderstorms, mainly morning, sunny, windy and warm afternoon

Saturday evening: A few strong storms east, chance 20%, otherwise very windy and cooler overnight

Sunday:  Sunny, breezy a.m.

Monday: Sunny skies

Tuesday: Sunny skies

Wednesday: Sunny and windy

Thursday: Sunny and windy

Friday: Increasing clouds and windy

