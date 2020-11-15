Area High School Football Playoff Pairings - November 19-21
(KXII) - As the second round of the playoffs begins, 31 Texoma teams are still playing football. Here is a list of local playoff pairings for November 19-21.
Texas:
Thursday, November 19:
Gunter vs. Henrietta @ Grapevine 7:00
S&S vs. Holliday @ Bowie 7:00
Muenster vs. Quanah @ Wichita Falls (Memorial Stadium) 7:00
Friday, November 20:
Fannindel vs. Gordon @ Bowie 6:30
Leonard vs. Wichita Falls City view @ Mineral Wells 7:00
Celina vs. Sweetwater @ Tarleton State 7:00
Pilot Point vs. Shallowater @ Breckenridge 7:00
Cooper vs. Bosqueville @ Rusk 7:00
Bells vs. Eastland @ Boyd 7:30
Lindsay vs. Tolar @ FW Castleberry 7:30
Pottsboro vs. Malakoff @ A&M Commerce 7:30
Melissa vs. Kennedale @ Grapevine (Mustang-Panther Stadium) 7:30
Paris vs. Midlothian Heritage @ Paris 7:30
Saturday, November 21:
Aubrey vs. Midland Greenwood @ Abilene Christian 3:00
Oklahoma:
Friday, November 20:
Ardmore vs. Carl Albert @ Carl Albert 7:00
Broken Bow vs. Bristow @ Bristow 7:00
Ada vs. Clinton @ Clinton 7:00
Plainview vs. Heritage Hall @ Heritage Hall 7:00
Sulphur vs. Anadarko @ Sulphur 7:00
Kingston vs. Perkins-Tryon @ Kingston 7:00
Lone Grove vs. Kingfisher @ Kingfisher 7:00
Davis vs. Community Christian @ Community Christian 7:00
Antlers vs. Eufaula @ Eufaula 7:00
Atoka vs. Vian@ Vian 7:00
Idabel vs. Spiro @ Idabel 7:00
Ringling vs. Oklahoma Bible @ Ringling 7:00
Allen vs. Gore @ Gore 7:00
Velma-Alma vs. Snyder @ Velma-Alma 7:00
Caddo vs. Tipton @ Caddo 7:00
Maysville vs. Waynoka @ Maysville 7:00
Fox vs. Tyrone @ Tyrone 7:00
