Area High School Football Playoff Pairings - November 19-21

As the second round of the playoffs begins, 31 Texoma teams are still playing football. Here is a list of local playoff pairings for November 19-21.

Texas:

Thursday, November 19:

Gunter vs. Henrietta @ Grapevine 7:00

S&S vs. Holliday @ Bowie 7:00

Muenster vs. Quanah @ Wichita Falls (Memorial Stadium) 7:00

Friday, November 20:

Fannindel vs. Gordon @ Bowie 6:30

Leonard vs. Wichita Falls City view @ Mineral Wells 7:00

Celina vs. Sweetwater @ Tarleton State 7:00

Pilot Point vs. Shallowater @ Breckenridge 7:00

Cooper vs. Bosqueville @ Rusk 7:00

Bells vs. Eastland @ Boyd 7:30

Lindsay vs. Tolar @ FW Castleberry 7:30

Pottsboro vs. Malakoff @ A&M Commerce 7:30

Melissa vs. Kennedale @ Grapevine (Mustang-Panther Stadium) 7:30

Paris vs. Midlothian Heritage @ Paris 7:30

Saturday, November 21:

Aubrey vs. Midland Greenwood @ Abilene Christian 3:00

Oklahoma:

Friday, November 20:

Ardmore vs. Carl Albert @ Carl Albert 7:00

Broken Bow vs. Bristow @ Bristow 7:00

Ada vs. Clinton @ Clinton 7:00

Plainview vs. Heritage Hall @ Heritage Hall 7:00

Sulphur vs. Anadarko @ Sulphur 7:00

Kingston vs. Perkins-Tryon @ Kingston 7:00

Lone Grove vs. Kingfisher @ Kingfisher 7:00

Davis vs. Community Christian @ Community Christian 7:00

Antlers vs. Eufaula @ Eufaula 7:00

Atoka vs. Vian@ Vian 7:00

Idabel vs. Spiro @ Idabel 7:00

Ringling vs. Oklahoma Bible @ Ringling 7:00

Allen vs. Gore @ Gore 7:00

Velma-Alma vs. Snyder @ Velma-Alma 7:00

Caddo vs. Tipton @ Caddo 7:00

Maysville vs. Waynoka @ Maysville 7:00

Fox vs. Tyrone @ Tyrone 7:00

