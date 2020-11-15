Gunter wins region volleyball title, clinches spot in state tournament

ROYSE CITY, Texas (KXII) - The Gunter Lady Tigers made their second consecutive appearance in the region finals on Saturday, looking to punch their ticket to the volleyball state tournament for the first time in school history. The Lady Tigers defeated Harmony in three sets, sending them to state.

Gunter will play Bushland in the state semi finals on Tuesday at 7:00, with a chance at making it to the state championship game.

