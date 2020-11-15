Advertisement

Marietta cornhole tournament fundraiser benefits Texoma woman battling cancer

A cornhole tournament in Marietta brought community members together to raise money for a Texoma woman battling stage three cervical cancer.
By Joe Valdez
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Marietta, Okla. (KXII) - A cornhole tournament in Marietta brought community members together to raise money for a Texoma woman battling stage three cervical cancer.

The tournament was held at the Love County Fairgrounds Saturday, and organizer Lindsey Custar said the entry fees and silent auction is benefiting Chrissy Marris.

“We were actually a little shocked at how many teams came out for the cornhole part of it,” Custar said. “We have 20 something teams and it’s going to take 42 matches just to get through the doubles tournament today.”

Around $22,000 was raised and the money is going toward Marris' cancer treatment.

Custar said people can donate money to Marris and help her fight to beat cancer by contacting First National Bank in Marietta or Ardmore and ask how to donate.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

