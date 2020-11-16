Advertisement

Ada man injured in head-on crash

(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ADA, Oklahoma (KXII) - An Ada man is in critical condition after a head-on crash Sunday night.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 8:20 p.m. on State Highway 3W around three miles west of Ada.

Troopers say a westbound vehicle came to a stop to make a left turn when it was hit by a second vehicle. The second vehicle then crossed into the eastbound lanes, hitting an oncoming vehicle head-on.

The driver of the third vehicle, 33-year-old Marty Martin, was pinned for around 15 minutes before being flown to an Oklahoma City hospital in critical condition. The other four passengers in the car, including two children under the age of 10, were treated and released at the scene.

The other two drivers were not injured.

Troopers say inattention was the cause of the crash.

