Ada schools move online for COVID-19

(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ADA, Oklahoma (KXII) - Ada City Schools have moved online after more than 250 students and staff members had to quarantine for COVID-19 exposure.

Students began distance learning Nov. 16 and are scheduled to return to in-person classes after Thanksgiving break.

On Friday, there were only 10 active cases at the school district, none of which were contracted at the schools.

Superintendent Mike Anderson said the large number of quarantines is from the increased spread in the community.

More information on active COVID-19 cases at Ada City Schools can be found on the district’s website.

