Ada’s 33rd annual Parade of Lights canceled

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - The 33rd annual Pat Taylor Memorial Parade of Lights in Ada is canceled this year.

The event was scheduled for December 3rd, but Ada Main Street announced on Facebook the Parade of Lights will be canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

Board members with Ada Main Street plan to meet Monday to discuss an alternative event for the community.

