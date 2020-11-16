Another cold night, more sun Tuesday

Very dry air will persist across the News 12 region through Tuesday, setting the stage for another cold morning followed by a pretty afternoon. Patchy frost is possible but it won?t be as cold as Monday morning so we?re looking at a more limited frost potential.

After a sunny Tuesday with moderate breezes, the pressure gradient tightens mid-week and it gets very windy beginning Wednesday and lasting each day into the weekend.

A fast-moving cold front interacts with a fairly good supply of moisture this weekend bringing a chance of rain most likely Sunday.

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday: Sunny skies

Wednesday: Sunny and windy

Thursday: Mostly sunny and windy

Friday: Mostly cloudy, windy

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, windy

Sunday: 60% Rain, turning colder

Monday: 30% Rain, chilly

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12