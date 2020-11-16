Another cold night, more sun Tuesday
Heads up: Wicked winds by Wednesday
Very dry air will persist across the News 12 region through Tuesday, setting the stage for another cold morning followed by a pretty afternoon. Patchy frost is possible but it won?t be as cold as Monday morning so we?re looking at a more limited frost potential.
After a sunny Tuesday with moderate breezes, the pressure gradient tightens mid-week and it gets very windy beginning Wednesday and lasting each day into the weekend.
A fast-moving cold front interacts with a fairly good supply of moisture this weekend bringing a chance of rain most likely Sunday.
Here’s the seven day:
Tuesday: Sunny skies
Wednesday: Sunny and windy
Thursday: Mostly sunny and windy
Friday: Mostly cloudy, windy
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, windy
Sunday: 60% Rain, turning colder
Monday: 30% Rain, chilly
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
Weather Authority/News 12