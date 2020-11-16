Advertisement

Another cold night, more sun Tuesday

Heads up: Wicked winds by Wednesday
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Very dry air will persist across the News 12 region through Tuesday, setting the stage for another cold morning followed by a pretty afternoon. Patchy frost is possible but it won?t be as cold as Monday morning so we?re looking at a more limited frost potential.

After a sunny Tuesday with moderate breezes, the pressure gradient tightens mid-week and it gets very windy beginning Wednesday and lasting each day into the weekend.

A fast-moving cold front interacts with a fairly good supply of moisture this weekend bringing a chance of rain most likely Sunday.

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday: Sunny skies

Wednesday: Sunny and windy

Thursday: Mostly sunny and windy

Friday: Mostly cloudy, windy

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, windy

Sunday: 60% Rain, turning colder

Monday: 30% Rain, chilly

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12

Most Read

Curtis Wickham died after an Oct. 22 attack in which he was mauled by three dogs belonging to...
Okla. man charged with murder for allegedly siccing dogs on girlfriend’s ex
Four Sherman ISD schools are closed with a significant amount of teachers in quarantine after...
117 Sherman ISD staff members quarantined, four campus schools closed
Gov. Kevin Stitt announces new measures aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 in Oklahoma at...
Stitt announces new measures to slow virus spread in Oklahoma
Leslie Flemming
Ardmore man arrested for possessing stolen property while protesting mask mandate
Ada man injured in head-on crash

Latest News

Ardmore street flooding
Heavy rains bring flash floods to Texoma
High winds damaged a vacant building in downtown Ardmore Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Storms leave trail of damage, thousands without power across Texoma
Sunday & Your 7-Day Forecast
Sunday & Your 7-Day Forecast
Your Friday & 7-Day Forecast ...
Your Friday & 7-Day Forecast ...