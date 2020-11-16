Ardmore Fall Festival wraps 17th year

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Texomans got a head start on their Christmas shopping as the Ardmore Fall Festival wrapped up its three day event Sunday at the Ardmore Convention Center.

“I was going, oh my gosh I can get this for somebody and I can get that for somebody,” said Janet O’Shields, Fall Festival staff member.

For the last 17 years, people pay $3 dollars for a one time entry fee to shop all three days during the Fall Festival.

O’Shields says over 100 vendors filled the Ardmore Convention Center selling a little bit of everything from homemade candles, jewelry and handmade goods.

“You know, and it is a great place to get your Christmas shopping done in one place,” said O’Shields.

O’Shields said the festival will return next year.

