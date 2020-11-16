Advertisement

Ardmore man arrested for possessing stolen property while protesting mask mandate

Leslie Flemming
Leslie Flemming(Carter County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - An Ardmore man was arrested on Thursday while trying to protest the city’s mask mandate.

The Ardmore Police Department says 46-year-old Leslie Flemming was arrested on a charge of possessing stolen property for having several yard signs owned by the city’s code violation department. Since the signs are worth less than $1,000, it’s a misdemeanor charge.

Police say they took a report earlier that morning that signs had been stolen out of a city vehicle.

Just before the Ardmore City Commissioners met to vote on a mask policy, police found Fleming in from of city hall with the signs painted over in protest of the mandate.

“They just had a sign that was posted on a piece of paper from the City of Ardmore to notify them of code enforcement violations. Whenever we were able to recover the sigs, the signs had been defaced,” said Ardmore Police Captain Claude Henry.

On Friday, Flemming pleaded not guilty. If convicted, he faces up to six months in jail.

