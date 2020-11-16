Advertisement

Baby Yoda catches a ride on SpaceX flight to International Space Station

‘The child’ is the mission’s zero-gravity indicator
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The four astronauts on their way to the International Space Station brought a little buddy along with them into orbit.

Baby Yoda can be seen floating around the SpaceX Dragon capsule when NASA TV switches to the crew cabin.

It began floating as soon as NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi from Japan’s Aerospace Exploration Agency reached orbit, following last night’s launch from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

“The Child,” commonly known as Baby Yoda, is a character from the Disney Plus Star Wars show “The Mandalorian.”

The plush toy continues a tradition of astronauts bringing a zero-gravity indicator with them on their flights. It originally began on Russian Soyuz spacecraft.

Previous SpaceX flights included a sparkly dinosaur and an earth-shaped stuffed toy.

The SpaceX crew will arrive at the ISS late Monday.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four Sherman ISD schools are closed with a significant amount of teachers in quarantine after...
117 Sherman ISD staff members quarantined, four campus schools closed
Curtis Wickham died after an Oct. 22 attack in which he was mauled by three dogs belonging to...
Okla. man charged with murder for allegedly siccing dogs on girlfriend’s ex
A Carter County woman was able to escape her home that was on fire Sunday after her smoke alarm...
Carter County woman escapes house fire after smoke alarm went off
Republican state Reps. Kevin Wallace of Wellston and Tammy Townley of Ardmore
2 Oklahoma lawmakers confirm positive tests for coronavirus
Texomans got a head start on their Christmas shopping as the Ardmore Fall Festival wrapped up...
Ardmore Fall Festival wraps 17th year

Latest News

FILE - In this June 11, 2009, file photo, the logo of the World Health Organization is seen at...
Internal email reveals 65 virus cases among WHO Geneva staff
In this July 27, 2020, file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a...
2nd coronavirus vaccine shows striking success in US tests
The State Dept. is preventing the transmission of official communications to President-elect...
LIVE: Biden vows to strengthen economy despite exploding pandemic
Denison City Manager Jud Rex
Denison City Manager leaving in 2021