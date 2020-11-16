Carter County woman escapes house fire after smoke alarm went off

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Carter County woman was able to escape her home while it was on fire Sunday after her smoke alarm went off.

Criner Hills Volunteer Fire Chief Charles Campbell said his department arrived at the scene within five minutes around 2 p.m. on Twister and Dolese Road Near Ardmore.

“Around 2 o’clock this afternoon we got called on it and we are just now getting it under control. We’re hitting hotspots and trying to savage stuff out of the house,” said Volunteer Fire Chief Campbell.

Volunteer Fire Chief Campbell said no injuries were reported.

Campbell said the fire started outside near the right corner of the house.

The investigation is ongoing.

