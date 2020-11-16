Denison City Manager leaving in 2021

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison City Manager Jud Rex announced Friday he will be leaving the city early next year.

After six years in Denison, Rax has accepted a position with the city of Garland as Assistant City Manager.

Rex said he has made many memories over the past years and is excited to see the city grow in the future.

“But really, I think it’s more or less the people that I’m going to miss the most. Great people here in the community, and so thankful for the good leaders that we’ve had to follow. Our city council’s been incredible to work with, and there’s no doubt in my mind that the city is in good hands with the leadership involved,” Rex said.

He will begin his new position on Jan. 4.

