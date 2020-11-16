Fatal industrial accident at Madill manufacturing facility

MADILL, Oklahoma (KXII) - One person is dead after an accident at J&I Manufacturing in Madill on Monday.

Marshall County Sheriff Danny Cryer said the call came in after 11 a.m. for an industrial accident at the facility.

Cryer couldn’t go into detail, but an investigator with the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office was called to the scene.

An employee, who wanted to remain anonymous, said workers were sent home on their lunch break around noon and the facility closed early.

A voice recording from J&I says they are closed.

More information will be released by the medical examiner’s office once the next of kin has been notified.

