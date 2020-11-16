Advertisement

Fatal industrial accident at Madill manufacturing facility

J&I Manufacturing
J&I Manufacturing(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADILL, Oklahoma (KXII) - One person is dead after an accident at J&I Manufacturing in Madill on Monday.

Marshall County Sheriff Danny Cryer said the call came in after 11 a.m. for an industrial accident at the facility.

Cryer couldn’t go into detail, but an investigator with the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office was called to the scene.

An employee, who wanted to remain anonymous, said workers were sent home on their lunch break around noon and the facility closed early.

A voice recording from J&I says they are closed.

More information will be released by the medical examiner’s office once the next of kin has been notified.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curtis Wickham died after an Oct. 22 attack in which he was mauled by three dogs belonging to...
Okla. man charged with murder for allegedly siccing dogs on girlfriend’s ex
Four Sherman ISD schools are closed with a significant amount of teachers in quarantine after...
117 Sherman ISD staff members quarantined, four campus schools closed
Gov. Kevin Stitt announces new measures aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 in Oklahoma at...
Stitt announces new measures to slow virus spread in Oklahoma
Leslie Flemming
Ardmore man arrested for possessing stolen property while protesting mask mandate
Ada man injured in head-on crash

Latest News

A woman was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after a semi crash in Bryan County.
Highway 75 back open after semi crash in Bryan County
Stringtown Public Schools
Stringtown Public Schools going to distance learning
A Gordonville home is a total loss after a fire Monday afternoon.
Gordonville home destroyed in fire
Love County Courthouse (FILE)
Love County Courthouse closing after increased COVID-19 spread