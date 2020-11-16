Advertisement

Gordonville home destroyed in fire

A Gordonville home is a total loss after a fire Monday afternoon.
A Gordonville home is a total loss after a fire Monday afternoon.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GORDONVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A Gordonville home is a total loss after a fire Monday afternoon.

Grayson County Fire Marshal John Weda said the home on Maverick Drive was engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived.

Three people were in the home at the time but were able to make it out safely without getting hurt.

Weda said the home had a metal roof, making it hard for firefighters to put out the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

