Highway 75 back open after semi crash in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Oklahoma (KXII) - A woman was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after a semi crash.

Police say a minivan ran into the back of a parked semi truck near the Loves Truck Stop, causing the minivan to spin around and go under the semi.

The driver of the minivan was able to get out and walk herself to the stretcher. She was taken to TMC for non-life-threatening injuries.

Both lanes were shut down but have since reopened.

