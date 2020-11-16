Love County Courthouse closing after increased COVID-19 spread

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Love County Courthouse will close to the public after an increase of COVID-19 cases in the county.

The county announced on Monday that the courthouse will close on Wednesday, Nov. 18 until further notice. County offices will still be able to be reached by phone or email daily from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On Monday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 17 additional cases in Love County, bringing the active case count there to 112. Since the pandemic began, Love County has had 431 total confirmed positive cases with one death and 318 recoveries.

County officials are asking residents to take precautions such as avoiding groups, washing hands and wearing a mask.

