Stitt announces new measures to slow virus spread in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KXII) - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced new measures at a Monday press conference to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Stitt announced the following measures:

-Starting Thursday, all restaurants must either position tables six feet apart or install sanitized dividers between tables.

-Starting Thursday, all bars and restaurants must close at 11:00 p.m. nightly.

-Starting Tuesday, all state employees must wear masks while at work.

“Oklahoma, I need your help,” Stitt said. “But more importantly, our doctors, our hospitals need your help.”

Stitt also said he wants all Oklahoma children back in schools for in-person learning after the Christmas break.

The coronavirus continues its rampage through Oklahoma with state health officials reporting an almost 10% increase in active cases.

That brings the total cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 to more than 27,800 since the pandemic first struck the state in early March.

More than 3,900 new cases Sunday raised by almost 3% the total number of cases to more than 154,000.

Oklahoma COVID-19 hospitalizations are down by 48 beds to just under 1,200 cases.

Twelve new COVID-19 deaths lifted the state’s coronavirus death toll to 1,528.

