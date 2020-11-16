Stringtown Public Schools going to distance learning

STRINGTOWN, Oklahoma (KXII) - Stringtown Public Schools is the latest Texoma school district to transition to distance learning in November.

Students will begin distance learning on Tuesday, Nov. 17 and are scheduled to return to the classroom on Monday, Nov. 30. There are no planned changes for scheduled activities.

Any family that needs paper packets can pick them up on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the high school office. All classwork will be due when students return to in-person classes.

The district says meals will be delivered as usual or can be picked up from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The school district says they made the decision due to “circumstances beyond [their] control.”

