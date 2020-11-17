Bryan County man arrested for stealing truck, car doors
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Oklahoma (KXII) - A Bryan County man is facing charges for the theft of a car and a half.
Court records say Kory Carroll of Durant was arrested for stealing a pickup truck from one man and four car doors of another car from a different owner.
Durant police also say Carroll stole up to $2,000 total in items from Walmart and Lowes and had meth on him when he was arrested.
