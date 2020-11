DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison home is a total loss after a fire Monday afternoon.

The fire started around 3 p.m. at a home on Coe Road and caused a grass fire, burning around two acres.

Firefighters say the fire was in the attic space near the roof, making it hard to get to.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

