Denison prepares for Lebanon Trail

By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Yellow Jackets play against Lebanon Trail on Thursday night.

The Jackets will play at Memorial Stadium at 7pm on Thursday night. Denison is coming off a loss to Frisco and did not score a touchdown in the game.

“We’ve have to score points," head coach Chad Rogers said. "Our defense is playing well and giving us the ball. Offensively we have to get first downs. You have to score points in this day and age.”

