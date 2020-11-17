Advertisement

Dolly Parton helps fund Moderna’s COVID vaccine research

Vaccinations could begin in late December
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Dolly Parton got a shoutout in the announcement of the promising results on Moderna’s experimental coronavirus vaccine.

The Dolly Parton COVID-19 Research Fund is listed in the footnotes of the New England Journal of Medicine’s report on the vaccine’s results.

The country star donated $1 million to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center earlier this year to help fund coronavirus research.

Vanderbilt later took part in Moderna’s vaccine trials.

The vaccine is now the second one with a stunningly high success rate of 90% or above.

Moderna vaccinations could begin in late December.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J&I Manufacturing
Man killed in forklift accident at Madill manufacturing facility
Gov. Kevin Stitt announces new measures aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 in Oklahoma at...
Stitt announces new measures to slow virus spread in Oklahoma
Curtis Wickham died after an Oct. 22 attack in which he was mauled by three dogs belonging to...
Okla. man charged with murder for allegedly siccing dogs on girlfriend’s ex
Leslie Flemming
Ardmore man fighting injury to property charge after protesting mask mandate
A woman was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after a semi crash in Bryan County.
Highway 75 back open after semi crash in Bryan County

Latest News

Hurricane Iota made landfall with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph. It hit the coast about 30...
Hurricane Iota roars onto Nicaragua as 2nd blow in 2 weeks
Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller speaks during a meeting with Lithuanian Minister...
Pentagon to cut troop levels to 2,500 in Iraq, Afghanistan
Small plane crashes near Ada
FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Federal...
Controversial Fed nominee Shelton faces razor-thin vote