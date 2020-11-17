First the wind, then the rain

Wind will start to pick up toward sunrise, and we have a Weather Aware through Friday for strong southerly winds, gusts to 35 mph are possible Wed and Thu, avoid outdoor burning or welding, keep both hands on the wheel, and it’s going to be ROUGH on the lakes!

A tight pressure gradient develops making a classic set up for these gusty winds in our forecast, while daytime temperatures will continue about the same - in the low 70s - through Saturday, but overnight lows will be warming with our strong southerly flow and there’s no threat of a freeze through early next week.

Fast forwarding to Saturday night as a cold front approaches; it brings a good chance of rain by Sunday morning. Rainfall totals of a half inch to an inch are expected.

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: Sunny and windy

Thursday: Partly cloudy and windy

Friday: Mostly cloudy, windy

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, windy

Sunday: 70% Rain, turning colder

Monday: 20% Rain, cool

Tuesday: 40% Rain, chilly

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12