Grayson County food pantries helping people in need for Thanksgiving

Several Grayson County food pantries came together on Tuesday to pack Thanksgiving food boxes for people in need.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Several Grayson County food pantries came together on Tuesday to pack Thanksgiving food boxes for people in need.

Masterkey Ministries, Grand Central Station and Harmony Baptist Food Pantry partnered together to collect meat, canned goods and perishables.

They have enough food to make 800 boxes.

Masterkey Executive Director Julie Rickey says pickup will be Saturday, Nov. 21 from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Masterkey Ministries located at 209 S Heritage Pkwy in Sherman.

Pickup will be first-come, first-serve and will only be available to Grayson County residents.

