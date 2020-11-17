Advertisement

Gunter volleyball prepares for state

By David Reed
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 6:34 PM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - The Gunter volleyball team is headed to the state tournament for the first time in school history.

Gunter punched their ticket this weekend in the regional finals with a win against Harmony. They will play against Bushland at 6pm on Tuesday in Vernon.

“It feels awesome," Gunter senior Lakin Satre said. "We have played together forever. We have worked so hard these past four years. We are meant to be here.”

“We have dreamed of this since we were in the 7th grade," Gunter senior Kinzee Hamilton said. "It is just amazing to make it this far already and we hope that we can make it all the way and win the championship.”

“They have put in a lot of work," head coach Katelyn Gill said. "Not just physical work, but emotional work to pull together as a really solid unit. I am super proud of them for that. They have put in a lot of tough work to build what they have built.”

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J&I Manufacturing
Man killed in forklift accident at Madill manufacturing facility
A Durant wrestling coach is remembering one of his own killed Monday in a forklift accident at...
Durant wrestling coach remembering 18-year-old killed in forklift accident
Tishomingo woman killed in Kingston crash
Bradley Shawn Pittman is charged with four counts of second-degree murder for a crash that...
Driver in fatal Durant crash seeking murder trial dismissal
Benjamin Petty
Man convicted in Falls Creek rape sent to prison for probation violation

Latest News

Dickson softball duo sign with colleges
Dickson duo sign for college softball
Dickson softball duo sign with colleges
Dickson softball duo sign with colleges
Sulphur prepares for Anadarko
Sulphur prepares for Anadarko
Ardmore ready for Carl Albert
Ardmore ready for Carl Albert
Gunter-Bushland Volleyball Highlights State Semifinals
Gunter-Bushland volleyball state semifinals