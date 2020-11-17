Gunter volleyball prepares for state

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - The Gunter volleyball team is headed to the state tournament for the first time in school history.

Gunter punched their ticket this weekend in the regional finals with a win against Harmony. They will play against Bushland at 6pm on Tuesday in Vernon.

“It feels awesome," Gunter senior Lakin Satre said. "We have played together forever. We have worked so hard these past four years. We are meant to be here.”

“We have dreamed of this since we were in the 7th grade," Gunter senior Kinzee Hamilton said. "It is just amazing to make it this far already and we hope that we can make it all the way and win the championship.”

“They have put in a lot of work," head coach Katelyn Gill said. "Not just physical work, but emotional work to pull together as a really solid unit. I am super proud of them for that. They have put in a lot of tough work to build what they have built.”

