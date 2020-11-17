Ironroot Distillery recognized for community service during pandemic

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison distillery is being recognized for donating alcohol for sanitizer to hospitals during the pandemic.

Earlier in 2020, Itonroot Republic Distillery donated more than 300 gallons to a local hospital in need. They turned their bourbon into high-proof alcohol, which can be used for sanitizer.

The Sherman Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented them with their Excellence in Community Service award.

Owner Robert Likarish says the recognition is humbling.

“You know, it’s one of those things when your community asks you to step up, you do it. And for us, it wasn’t a question. This community has supported us for the last 6 years, and so that was our way to contribute and we were more than happy to do it," Likarish said.

He said the total donation amounted to around $60,000 to $80,000 in what would have been sold as spirits.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.