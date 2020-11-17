Advertisement

Man convicted in Falls Creek rape sent to prison for probation violation

By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MURRAY COUNTY, Oklahoma (KXII) - An Oklahoma man convicted of raping a 13-year-old girl at a Falls Creek church camp in 2016 is headed to prison after violating probation.

Benjamin Petty, 37, will serve 15 years in prison for violating his probation. He has filed an appeal.

In 2016, Petty was working for a church in Midwest City and was sent to the camp to help as a cook. According to court documents, Petty tied a rope around the girl’s wrist and told her he would hurt her if she told anyone about the incident.

Petty was spared prison time when he pleaded guilty in January 2018 to first-degree rape. He was sentenced to 15 years' probation.

The plea deal sparked anger among victims' rights advocated.

The prosecutor who agreed to the deal, David Pyle, said he did so because Petty was legally blind. Pyle later resigned.

