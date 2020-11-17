Advertisement

Oklahoma sees record number of virus hospitalizations

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in Oklahoma surged to a new high on Tuesday, a day after Gov. Kevin Stitt announced new restrictions on bars and restaurants and required masks to be worn in state buildings in hopes of slowing the spread of the virus.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,381 hospitalizations, surpassing the previous record of 1,279 set Friday.

Stitt on Monday said bars and restaurants statewide must space all tables six feet apart and close in-person service at 11 p.m.

There were 2,729 reported new cases cases Tuesday and 10 more deaths due to COVID-19 for totals of 156,857 cases and 1,538 deaths since the pandemic began in March, according to the health department. The true number of infections in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people haven’t been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The rolling averages of both the positivity rate and number of new cases has more than doubled during the past seven days, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The daily positivity rate increased from 9.1% to 18.2% and new daily cases rose from 1,113.7 to 2,628.8

