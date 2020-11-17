Sherman Boys and Girls club partners with ISD during COVID-19 school closures

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Four Sherman ISD campuses are closed because of COVID-19, so the Boys and Girls Club of Sherman is working with the district to give students a place to go during the day.

“I know a lot of parents were stressed, ‘I’ve got to work what am I going to do with my child,’ so we partnered up with the Sherman ISD," President and CEO of the Sherman Boys and Girls Club, Bryan Partee said.

Last week, Sherman ISD announced Sory Elementary, Dillingham Intermediate, Fred Douglass and Sherman High School would transition to online learning starting Monday because there were over a hundred staff members in quarantine.

That is why Partee said they wanted to give parents another option during the closures.

“We’ll have times where the kids are going to get to run around in the gym and shoot baskets and those kind of things, and then they’ll go back into the classroom, or computer lab for Google classroom so they’re not getting behind on school," Partee said.

Partee said students rotate stations throughout the day from gym to the computers to art, to keep them in small groups.

Staff and kids are required to wear masks unless they are eating, sanitation happens between each rotation, social distancing is enforced, and temperatures are taken when kids enter the building.

“We have a disinfectant to go over every keyboard, every mouse, making sure they’re getting door handles, all those things," Partee said.

Partee said it is 50 dollars for the week, but there are scholarships available for families in need.

The club is open from 7:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The first day, Partee said there were abut a dozen Sherman ISD students, but they have room for as many as 80.

