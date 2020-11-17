Advertisement

Sherman gears up for McKinney North

By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Bearcats will return to the field this week for a game against McKinney North on Thursday.

The Bearcats will play for the first time since late October when they take the field at McKinney ISD Stadium.

After Sherman High School went to virtual learning, it appeared that football and athletics would also be suspended, but after much discussion and consideration the games are on.

“It was fantastic when we heard the news that we were going to get to go play," head coach JD Martinez said. "I couldn’t wait to tell the kids. It is exciting that they will get the opportunity.”

Ada man injured in head-on crash

