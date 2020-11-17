Small plane crashes near Ada

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office says a small plane flipped during an emergency landing near Ada Tuesday afternoon.

Sheriff John Christian says the four-passenger plane made an emergency landing on a sandbar just over the Seminole County line before flipping on its back.

Christian says no passengers have been found, and they believe whoever was in the plane walked away.

The search is still underway.

