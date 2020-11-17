Advertisement

Small plane crashes near Ada

(MGN)
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office says a small plane flipped during an emergency landing near Ada Tuesday afternoon.

Sheriff John Christian says the four-passenger plane made an emergency landing on a sandbar just over the Seminole County line before flipping on its back.

Christian says no passengers have been found, and they believe whoever was in the plane walked away.

The search is still underway.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J&I Manufacturing
Man killed in forklift accident at Madill manufacturing facility
Gov. Kevin Stitt announces new measures aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 in Oklahoma at...
Stitt announces new measures to slow virus spread in Oklahoma
Curtis Wickham died after an Oct. 22 attack in which he was mauled by three dogs belonging to...
Okla. man charged with murder for allegedly siccing dogs on girlfriend’s ex
Leslie Flemming
Ardmore man fighting injury to property charge after protesting mask mandate
A woman was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after a semi crash in Bryan County.
Highway 75 back open after semi crash in Bryan County

Latest News

Kory Carroll
Bryan County man arrested for stealing truck, car doors
A Denison home is a total loss after a fire Monday afternoon.
Denison home destroyed in fire
City of Durant cracking down on bulk trash and brush piles
City of Durant cracking down on bulk trash and brush piles
A man is dead after an accident at J&I Manufacturing in Madill on Monday.
Man killed in forklift accident at Madill manufacturing facility