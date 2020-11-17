State Rep. Reggie Smith asking Texas to suspend STAAR testing for 2020-2021 school year

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Texas State Rep. Reggie Smith is calling for the state to suspend STAAR testing for the current school year.

Smith sent a letter on Tuesday to Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath, saying it would be “extremely punitive” to administer the test during the 2020-2021 school year because of the challenges students, schools and teachers are facing due to COVID-19.

“Not only would it be logistically difficult to safely and securely administer the tests, the results would in no way be an accurate indicator of the quality of instruction or the abilities of our students,” Smith’s letter stated.

The State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, also known as STAAR, is the state-mandated test given annually to students from elementary through high school.

In March, Texas Gov. Abbott canceled the state’s requirement for standardized testing for the 2019-2020 school year as districts began to close at the start of the pandemic’s spread in the state.

END THE STAAR Today, I sent this letter to the TEA Commissioner. This school year, as students and teachers navigate... Posted by Reggie Smith, Texas State Representative on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

