Tishomingo woman killed in Kingston crash

(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
KINGSTON, Oklahoma (KXII) - A Tishomingo woman is dead and two others injured after a crash near Kingston Monday night.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 10 p.m. on State Highway 32.

Troopers say a pickup truck driving west on the highway went off the road before overcorrecting and crossing into the eastbound lane and hitting an SUV driven by 31-year-old Samantha Carnes. Carnes was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after hitting Carnes' vehicle, troopers say the pickup hit another oncoming SUV. The driver of that SUV, a 64-year-old from Alabama, was taken to a local hospital in good condition.

The driver of the pickup was pinned for five minutes before being flown to a Plano hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

