Whitesboro ISD extending Thanksgiving break, moving online

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - Whitesboro ISD is moving to online learning starting Thursday and extending Thanksgiving break after more than 260 students were absent.

The school district says 265 students were absent on Tuesday, with many of them being due to students having to quarantine for close contact with a positive COVID-19 case.

Students will move to distance learning on Thursday and Friday where they will need to login to the online learning platform or complete assignments sent home.

The week after Thanksgiving Break, Nov. 30 through Dec. 4, will be an extended break. No classwork will be assigned during this time.

The district says they chose to extend the break so quarantined students don’t fall behind and to help catch any new illnesses or COVID-19 exposures from Thanksgiving before students head back to class.

With the extension of Thanksgiving break, the last day of school is now scheduled for May 27 and graduation for May 28.

