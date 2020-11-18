Bells gets ready for 2nd round meeting with Eastland

BELLS, Texas (KXII) - The Bells Panthers are rolling into their second round meeting with Eastland on Friday.

The Panthers had a lopsided first round win against Edgewood. The Panthers won that game 38-12. The Panthers expect a taller task when they head to Boyd on Friday night to face the Mavericks.

“Our kids believe. They have since day one," Bells head coach Dale West said. "They know we are a good football team and that is not disrespecting anyone else. They think we have a shot against anybody and I agree with them. We have to play like that. If we do, it will show.”

