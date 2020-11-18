Blind dog looking for forever home

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) -

Two months ago someone dropped off now-nine month old Prancer the Australian Sheppard at the Madill Animal Shelter.

It didn’t take long for workers to notice something was a little off about him. After posting about his arrival on their social media, the previous owner told them his story.

When he was just once month old his previous owner ran him over with their car. It caused him serious neurological damage, he lost his sight and had to learn how to drink, eat and walk again.

He was taken to a veterinary clinic in Durant where he stayed in the ICU for three days. Doctors game him a 50-50 chance of pulling through.

But he survived and now he doesn’t let his disability doesn’t stop him from having fun.

“He’s really pretty, he’s running around in circles and so i walk up to him and I realize he can’t see me," said Leslie Smith, Madill shelter animal control officer. “Since he can’t see he’ll go by sound. So when he comes out of his gates or when we have him in the office we’ll clap, that’s how we get his attention and he’ll come to that sound. Or he’ll try to at least.”

Smith said they tried to put Prancer in a foster home but he was sent back because other dogs weren’t getting along with him.

Smith said they’ve grown very close with Prancer at the shelter and they’ll be very picky about who adopts him.

“If he can feel the ground he knows when to go to the bathroom," Smith said. "If he can feel concrete he won’t go on concrete but if he can feel dirt or grass he’ll go on the grass.”

Smith said Prancer is good with kids and teens and despite the accident he doesn’t require any special medication.

They don’t want him back on a leash either, so anyone interested in adopting him must have a big fenced yard for him to run around.

Anyone looking to adopts Prancer has to live in Madill so the shelter can check in on him every now and then.

Anyone looking to foster him can keep him for a night, or a week and if Prancer’s the right fit they just need to fill out an application and take him home. Anyone interested in adopting any of the animals can contact the shelter.

