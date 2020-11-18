Celina ISD on lockdown during search for active shooter

CELINA, Texas (KXII) - Celina ISD schools are on lockdown as law enforcement searches for a man involved in an active shooter situation.

Mayor Sean Terry said in a Facebook video they are searching in the Greenway subdivision off the toll road by Glen Crossing.

Terry said officers may be going door-to-door during their search.

All Celina ISD schools are on lockdown and people are asked to stay indoors while they search.

Terry says police are searching for a 5-foot 5-inch tall Hispanic man. Anyone who sees a person matching the description is asked to call 911.

