Celina ISD on lockdown during search for active shooter

By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CELINA, Texas (KXII) - Celina ISD schools are on lockdown as law enforcement searches for a man involved in an active shooter situation.

Mayor Sean Terry said in a Facebook video they are searching in the Greenway subdivision off the toll road by Glen Crossing.

Terry said officers may be going door-to-door during their search.

All Celina ISD schools are on lockdown and people are asked to stay indoors while they search.

Terry says police are searching for a 5-foot 5-inch tall Hispanic man. Anyone who sees a person matching the description is asked to call 911.

