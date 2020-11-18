Denison ISD teachers awarded grant for their classrooms

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A handful of Denison ISD teachers were awarded nearly $11,600 dollars for their classrooms.

The grant checks were announced by the Denison Education Foundation during Tuesday night’s school board meeting.

The foundation selects certain projects, sent in as proposals by teachers, that believe their classrooms could be greatly impacted by receiving the grants.

Elementary school Dyslexia specialists Carol Millerick and Kelly Pyle were each awarded. They’ve decided to use their portion of the grant on C-pen readers, and audio books for their students.

“Us teachers aren’t used to getting a lot of attention on us, we put all of our attention on our students.. it’s wonderful that the district allows this organization to part of the district, and they’re very generous" Millerick said.

Also awarded with a grant was Davina Mason of Hyde Park Elementary school, who plans to improve STEM activities, and Jenna James, who is using the remainder of the grant to provide all elementary schools in the district with sensory rooms.

