Advertisement

Gunter-Bushland volleyball state semifinals

Gunter volleyball ready for playoffs
Gunter volleyball ready for playoffs
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON, Texas (KXII) - The Gunter Lady Tigers historic season came to an end in the state semifinals with a loss to Bushland.

Gunter played in the state semifinals for the first time in school history against a team that had played at state a year ago. Bushland won the first two games, 25-16 and 25-18, before Gunter came storming back to win the third game, 25-23. Bushland captured the fourth game by a 25-22 score to punch their ticket to the state championship game on Saturday.

“I can’t say enough about the seniors," Gunter head coach Katelyn Gill said. "Our senior leadership has given everything to this program for four years. Not the ending we were expecting or hoping for, but we are hungry for where we are going moving forward.”

Gunter finished the season with a 29-4 record, the best in school history.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J&I Manufacturing
Man killed in forklift accident at Madill manufacturing facility
Gov. Kevin Stitt announces new measures aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 in Oklahoma at...
Stitt announces new measures to slow virus spread in Oklahoma
Curtis Wickham died after an Oct. 22 attack in which he was mauled by three dogs belonging to...
Okla. man charged with murder for allegedly siccing dogs on girlfriend’s ex
Leslie Flemming
Ardmore man fighting injury to property charge after protesting mask mandate
Tishomingo woman killed in Kingston crash

Latest News

Bells ready for 2nd round
Bells gets ready for 2nd round meeting with Eastland
Gunter ready for round 2
Gunter prepares for Henrietta in round 2
Bells ready for 2nd round
Bells ready for 2nd round
Gunter ready for round 2
Gunter ready for round 2