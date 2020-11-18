Gunter-Bushland volleyball state semifinals

VERNON, Texas (KXII) - The Gunter Lady Tigers historic season came to an end in the state semifinals with a loss to Bushland.

Gunter played in the state semifinals for the first time in school history against a team that had played at state a year ago. Bushland won the first two games, 25-16 and 25-18, before Gunter came storming back to win the third game, 25-23. Bushland captured the fourth game by a 25-22 score to punch their ticket to the state championship game on Saturday.

“I can’t say enough about the seniors," Gunter head coach Katelyn Gill said. "Our senior leadership has given everything to this program for four years. Not the ending we were expecting or hoping for, but we are hungry for where we are going moving forward.”

Gunter finished the season with a 29-4 record, the best in school history.

