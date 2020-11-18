Advertisement

Gunter prepares for Henrietta in round 2

By David Reed
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - The Gunter Tigers have a big second round playoff game on Thursday against Henrietta.

The Tigers are coming off a 62-0 win over Vernon in the opening round. They will take on Henrietta at 7pm on Thursday night in Grapevine.

“This is the time of year that you have to be playing your best football," Fieszel said. "Certainly in the second round of the playoffs you are going to run into somebody that is very good. Henrietta is a really tough football team that is playing their best football for sure right now. We are going to have to be at our best on Thursday.”

