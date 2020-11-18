Advertisement

Oklahoma virus hospitalizations surge above 1,400 cases

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced the state's updated plan to deal with COVID-19 hospitalizations.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The number of hospitalizations in Oklahoma due to the coronavirus surpassed 1,400 on Wednesday for a new daily record and the number of total cases increased by more than 3,000, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported.

There were 1,434 people hospitalized, 53 more than the previous one-day record set Tuesday as the virus has surged in the state.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases in the state has risen from 1,159.6 per day on Nov. 3 to 2,607.3 per day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The health department reported 3,017 new cases and 26 additional deaths for totals of 161,425 cases and 1,570 deaths since the pandemic began. The 7-day rolling average of daily deaths in the state has declined slightly, from 14.6 to 13.3, based on the Johns Hopkins data.

The true number of infections in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people haven’t been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

There were 29,823 active cases on Wednesday, an increase of 1,016 from the day before, according to the health department.

