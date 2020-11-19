Advanced Manufacturing Program celebrates its first graduates

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Advanced Manufacturing Program is recognized its first graduates on Wednesday.

“We’re in it to create and give the training to the students or the future workforce,” said Plant Manager at EATON, Wade Lowrey.

The Advanced Manufacturing Program, or AMP, met Wednesday to celebrate the first two program graduates: Lowellaus Bowman from Denison High School and Carley Byrum from Pottsboro High School.

“There are a lot of opportunities that come with it that wouldn’t otherwise, and it’s not going to hurt you to really get involved,” said Byrum.

Byrum said she originally planned on going into dentistry but is now going for a business degree at Grayson College.

“Even though it wasn’t really what I wanted to do initially, there’s some part of me that was meant to be in the manufacturing field,” said Byrum.

Bowman didn’t have a plan for his future but found a new passion through AMP.

“It taught me that I would like to pursue engineering. It’s never something that I actually thought about until I got into the program,” said Bowman.

Both students were hired by Cruz Acosta, President of Texoma Industrial.

“They’re actually younger than what we typically hire, but because they had gone through the AMP program I felt comfortable in that they would have somewhat of an understanding as to what they were gonna be doing,” said Acosta.

The program gives area high school students free college credit for classes centered around manufacturing.

“It prepares them for a job in manufacturing or it prepares them for further education. They graduate with 41 hours of college credit that they can use for staying in the manufacturing business or using to continue their education,” said Lowrey.

Lowrey said they are one of several local businesses to support the program financially as well as offer mentorship.

He said COVID affected turnout this year, but they’re hoping to bring in more students next year.

“So we’re trying to get the word back out there to get more participation in it to be able to build that foundation for them,” said Lowrey.

