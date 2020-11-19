Advertisement

Ardmore prepares for top ranked Carl Albert

By David Reed
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Ardmore Tigers are getting ready for their second round playoff game against the state’s top ranked team, Carl Albert.

The Tigers have plenty of history with the Titans. Carl Albert narrowly beat Ardmore in the state title game in 2018.

“To win the big ballgames you have to beat the top people,” Ardmore head coach Josh Newby said. “Carl Albert is at the top. They set the bar in Class 5A, but you have to play them at some point. We’re excited about it. They have great schemes, but we are going to show up too.”

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Durant wrestling coach is remembering one of his own killed Monday in a forklift accident at...
Durant wrestling coach remembering 18-year-old killed in forklift accident
J&I Manufacturing
Man killed in forklift accident at Madill manufacturing facility
Bradley Shawn Pittman is charged with four counts of second-degree murder for a crash that...
Driver in fatal Durant crash seeking murder trial dismissal
Tishomingo woman killed in Kingston crash
1 dead, suspect in custody after Celina manhunt
1 dead, suspect in custody after Celina manhunt

Latest News

Sulphur prepares for Anadarko
Sulphur faces Anadarko in big 2nd round match-up
Dickson softball duo sign with colleges
Dickson duo sign for college softball
Dickson softball duo sign with colleges
Dickson softball duo sign with colleges
Sulphur prepares for Anadarko
Sulphur prepares for Anadarko