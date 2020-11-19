Ardmore prepares for top ranked Carl Albert

ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Ardmore Tigers are getting ready for their second round playoff game against the state’s top ranked team, Carl Albert.

The Tigers have plenty of history with the Titans. Carl Albert narrowly beat Ardmore in the state title game in 2018.

“To win the big ballgames you have to beat the top people,” Ardmore head coach Josh Newby said. “Carl Albert is at the top. They set the bar in Class 5A, but you have to play them at some point. We’re excited about it. They have great schemes, but we are going to show up too.”

