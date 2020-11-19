Dickson duo sign for college softball

DICKSON, Oklahoma (KXII) - Two Dickson Lady Comets sign to play at the college softball including Lacie Winchester and Jaci Jones.

Winchester is making the move to Southern Nazarene to continue her softball career. She has been a huge part of the Lady Comets softball program.

“I really just loved the environment at Southern Naz and the coach,” Winchester said. “They really made me feel at home and I’m really excited.”

Jaci Jones is headed to Murray State College to play for the Aggies. She has been a force for Dickson softball.

“It was a home environment,” Jones said. “They treated me like family when I went there. They value hard work, and that’s what I am focused on, just working hard for the things I enjoy.”

