Oklahoma inmate walks away from minimum security prison

ATOKA COUNTY, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says an inmate walked away from the Howard McLeod prison in Atoka County on Wednesday.

ODOC says 52-year-old Joseph Feinberg was reported missing around 5:40 p.m. He was serving a 15-year sentence for violation of sec offender registration and lewd acts to a child.

Court records show Feinberg had escaped once before in 2008.

Feinberg is described as a 5-foot 7-inch tall white man weighing 169 pounds. He has grey hair, green eyes and a rose tattoo on his right shoulder. Feinberg was last seen wearing an orange prison outfit.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.