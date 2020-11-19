Advertisement

Sulphur faces Anadarko in big 2nd round match-up

By David Reed
Nov. 18, 2020
SULPHUR, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Sulphur Bulldogs will host Anadarko in a huge second round game that features two ranked teams.

Sulphur and Anadarko are each ranked inside the top ten in Class 3A. The game will have a state quarterfinal feel to it, but it comes early in round two.

“We have three losses, but every one of them came against really good football teams and every one of them we were in the game,” Sulphur head coach Jim Dixon said. “In those three losses we turned the ball over eleven times. You can’t do that. It comes down to we have to take care of the ball and take care of business.”

